Police Search for Woman Who Repeatedly Rammed Into Parked Car Near Hollywood Taco Truck

Security camera footage from Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, shows a woman repeatedly ramming her Mercedes-Benz into another car parked near a taco truck in Hollywood. (Published 13 minutes ago)

An incident happened outside a taco truck in Hollywood this past weekend.

Security footage from a nearby business shows a woman repeatedly ramming her car, a silver Mercedes Benz, toward another car parked behind her.

The incident occurred near the corner of Western and Lexington in Hollywood.

Witnesses in the area say it all started when the woman started yelling at someone to move the car that was preventing her from exiting the area.

The frustrated woman then opted to ram her car against the other car that was blocking her and left the scene.

Several people were around the woman's car while she backed into the other car repeatedly.

Witnesses watched as the woman crashed into the vehicle and tried to get out of the way to avoid being hurt.

Now authorities are looking for the woman on charges of felony vandalism and battery.