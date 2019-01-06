Woman Allegedly Gets Upset Handyman Won't Do Extra Work, Shoots Him Twice

An ambulance and police respond to the scene after a handyman is shot in the face and chest on Jan. 6, 2019.

A woman upset that a handyman would not do extra work he was unauthorized to do allegedly struck the man with an object and shot him in the face and chest in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting took place at a duplex on the 6200 block of Victoria Avenue around noon.

The handyman was authorized to do specific work by the building management, but the woman asked the handyman to do extra work that was not authorized, according to Lt. Ted Urena of the LAPD. When the handyman refused, the woman became upset and struck the handyman with an object, according to Urena.

Then, the woman went inside the home, came back with a handgun and shot the handyman in the face and chest, Urena said.

The handyman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to the LAPD.

The woman was arrested, but it was not immediately clear what charges she was facing, according to the LAPD.