World Theatre Day Contest: See a Slew of Opening Nights

Scoring a seat at a buzzed-about musical or a sure-to-be-moving dramatic play?

Any lover of theater, a buff o' the boards, would be beyond delighted at the prospect.

But nabbing a seat on opening night? Oh, hello.

And knowing you have several more opening nights to come, during the season?

And knowing that you also won that seat, and another seat for your friend at each show, by entering the World Theatre Day contest?

We mean... You'd probably feel a little braggy, and with good reason, getting to see a show basically before everyone else in town, and also having a ticket for the person you'd like to invite along, and doing so by contributing ten bucks to a great theatrical organization.

That could really be you, if you enter the Center of It All, a contest from the Center Theatre Group.

It's in honor of World Theatre Day, which is Tuesday, March 27, though the contest itself is extended through Thursday, April 5. And it helps the Center Theatre Group's many fantastic programs.

At the center of this particular stage, er, contest? Meaning, how do you enter? Donate $10 to Center Theatre Group's World Theatre Day Campaign through April 5 and be entered to win a pair of tickets to every single opening night coming up, during the 2018-2019 season, at the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Whoa.

And if there are special happenings afoot, like pre-show dinners or after-the-show cast bashes, you'll get invited to those, too.

Yep, you'll be at the opening night of the can't-wait-for-it "Dear Evan Hansen," and "Ain't Too Proud," and "The Play That Goes Wrong," too.

How will you even manage your theater-centric schedule over all of those story-packed, live stage show-filled months to come? You'll surely need a special calendar just to hold all of your opening night dates, should you win.

Get all the details and get to donating that tenner now. World Theatre Day, by the by, was created in 1962 as a "... celebration for those who can see the value and importance of theatre."

Applause, applause.

