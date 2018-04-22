Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run double in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles is the comeback capital of the United States.

The Dodgers rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Washington Nationals, 4-3, on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but recorded three doubles to tie the game.

Chris Taylor, Yasmani Grandal and Cody Bellinger all doubled in the frame to cap off the comeback.

Corey Seager added an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Austin Barnes to give the Dodgers the lead, 4-3, in the bottom of the 7th inning.

"It's starting to get rolling again," Seager said of the team. "We're kind of clicking on all cylinders. Pitching is good and we're scratching across just enough runs to win games. That's all you can ask for I guess."

Sunday marked the first come-from-behind victory for the Dodgers all season.

"We're playing our kind of baseball," said Barnes of the comeback. "We have to remember what the recipe for us is: grinding through at-bats and being aggressive."

Michael A. Taylor homered for the Nationals in the top of the fourth as Washington added runs on sacrifice flies in the first and sixth.

Alex Wood will have to wait another week for his first victory as the former All-Star allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in six innings.

Jeremy Hellickson had a one-hitter entering the sixth inning, but left without a decision after allowing three runs in the sixth inning.

"Hellickson was good," said shorstop Corey Seager. "He kept us off-balance. We were able to grind a few runs off him and get him out of the game. That's when the momentum swung."

Hellickson surrendered three runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5 and 1/3 innings of work.

Grandal's double in the three-run sixth inning extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games.

Kenley Jansen put the first two runners on base, but escaped the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

"I was really pissed off and angry," Jansen said of the two leadoff singles. "All this just motivates me to keep working hard to get where I want to be. You have to be patient. Once I find that rhythm look out."

The Dodgers have won six of their last seven gaes since April 15th.

Just Win, Baby

The Dodgers and the Nationals are the two most winning franchises since 2012. Over that span, the Dodgers have won 568 games with Washington winning 566.

Up Next:

The number one prospect in the Dodgers farm system, Walker Buehler, is expected to be called up on Monday to make his first career MLB start against the Miami Marlins LHP Jarlim Garcia. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

