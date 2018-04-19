You, Too, Can Take a Selfie With the World Cup Trophy

The World Cup trophy is in Los Angeles as part of its tour of the world before the celebration of the big soccer event in June. (Published 35 minutes ago)

LA Soccer Fans Can Now Take a Selfie With the World Cup Trophy

The World Cup trophy is in Los Angeles as part of its tour of the world before the celebration of the big soccer event in June.

The trophy will remain on display at LA Live through Friday. Soccer lovers will have the opportunity to see and take pictures with it.

Brazilian player José Roberto Gama de Oliveira, better known as Bebeto, was there Thursday at the unveiling. He part of the Brazil team that was crowned champion in the 1994 World Cup that was held in the United States.

The Cup is made with 18-carat gold, weighs around 14 pounds and has an approximate value of $ 250,000.

You can take pictures with it until 9 p.m., and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trophy stops next in Ulan-Bator, capital of Mongolia, on April 23.

Exhibition of the 2018 FIFA Cup

LA Live Event Deck

777 Chick Hearn Ct.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Located at the top of the garage at Chick Hearn Court and Georgia Street.