Family of YouTube Shooter Says Info Can Be Found on Account

The father of the woman who injured three people in a shooting Tuesday at a YouTube headquarters in San Bruno said everything people wondered about the alleged shooter could be found on her internet presence.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nasim Aghdam, who most recently resided in San Diego, was an active YouTuber who would publish exercise videos and animal rights posts on her account. She alleged that the video streaming platform censored her posts and accused the company of discriminating against her.

Aghdam alleged that an age restriction was imposed on her exercise videos for being too racy and said the company failed to follow the same protocol with female celebrities, such as Miley Cyrus or Nicki Minaj.

The woman’s personal homepage said that "there is no free speech in the real world," and said, "you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system." Since the shooting, all social media traces of the gunman have been disabled.

Aghdam disappeared Sunday, according to her family. Her relatives filed a missing person’s report and found her sleeping in her vehicle at 2 a.m. Tuesday in Mountain View, just 30 miles away from the site of the shooting.

She died by a self-inflicted wound after she opened fire at 12:46 p.m. at YouTube’s headquarters.

The woman’s father, who lives in Menifee in Riverside County, declined to make any comment to NBC4’s Robert Kovacik. The neighbor of Aghdam’s father was shocked to hear about the shooting and described the family as "quiet" and "great people."

"It's sad, it's very sad," the neighbor told NBC4. "I guess you never know who lives next door."

The shooting left a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition, according to a spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital.