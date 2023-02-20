South LA

2 Critically Injured in House Fire in South Los Angeles

Two people were critically injured and a firefighter was sent to the hospital in fair condition for smoke inhalation after a house fire in South LA.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were critically injured during a greater alarm fire Monday at a single-story South Los Angeles home, while a firefighter was sent in fair condition to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Five other people at 963 W. 43rd Place were examined but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Anaheim 2 hours ago

Anaheim Mom Dies After Tree Falls on Car as Son Played Nearby

Hacienda Heights 11 hours ago

Arrest Made in Murder of LA Bishop at Hacienda Heights Home

Firefighters dispatched to the location at 8:55 a.m. had the greater alarm blaze out at 9:16 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Firefighters found a large single-family home with the fire showing and heavy pressurized smoke coming from the vents,” said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Crews ascended ladders to ventilate the roof, as companies made entry with hose lines to fight the fire from the interior.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us