2 Critically Injured in House Fire in South Los Angeles

Two people were critically injured during a greater alarm fire Monday at a single-story South Los Angeles home, while a firefighter was sent in fair condition to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Five other people at 963 W. 43rd Place were examined but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Firefighters dispatched to the location at 8:55 a.m. had the greater alarm blaze out at 9:16 a.m.

“Firefighters found a large single-family home with the fire showing and heavy pressurized smoke coming from the vents,” said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Crews ascended ladders to ventilate the roof, as companies made entry with hose lines to fight the fire from the interior.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.