Barack Obama

A musical comedy about Barack Obama hits the stage in Hollywood

“44: The Unofficial, Unsanctioned Obama Musical” launched in Hollywood on Wednesday.

By Jaz Mendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new musical comedy about an American icon launched in Hollywood on Wednesday. “44: The Unofficial, Unsanctioned Obama Musical” hopes to honor the 44th President of the United States and his wife, Michelle Obama. 

Director Eli Bauman, who previously worked on Obama’s first campaign, drew inspiration from his fan status. Bauman believes it's a matter of when, rather than if, the former commander-in-chief will see the show. 

“Sometimes you want to dance; you want to laugh and you want to sing along,” shared Shanice Wilson, who plays the former first lady. Wilson believes laughter is precisely what America needs – even for a couple of hours. 

Other stars include T.J. Wilkins, a previous contender on NBC’s “The Voice”. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Wilkins will be stepping into the role of Barack Obama, hoping to explore his humanity. The musical is not shy of other famous characters, which include Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Hillary Clinton and Sarah Palin. 

Nevertheless, the Obamas have maintained their connection with voters and admirers here in Los Angeles, allowing audiences the opportunity to find this musical amusing.

 The musical is set to play in the Bourbon Room in Hollywood through November. 

This article tagged under:

Barack ObamaLos AngelesMusical
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us