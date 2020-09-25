Pasadena

A Year After Fatal Rose Bowl Parking Lot Stabbing, Accused Attacker to Face Murder Charge

Kamryn Stone was stabbed in the heart Sept. 14, 2019, in an incident that also left another man with a gunshot in the arm.

By City News Service

A 20-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing an 18-year-old man in the heart in a Rose Bowl parking lot last year is in custody in Nevada on an unrelated charge and expected to be brought back to the Southland to face a murder charge, Pasadena police reported this week.

Kamryn Stone, a recent high school graduate who was taking real estate classes at West LA College, was stabbed outside the stadium, near Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street, about 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019. A second victim, who was 51 year old, was shot in the left arm but recovered, police said.

Earlier this month, investigators identified the stabbing suspect as Kyonne Garner of Los Angeles, who is in custody in Nevada for an unspecified but unrelated charge, according to Pasadena police. He was charged this week with murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and is being held on $2.115 million bail, police said.

Don Wayne Davenport was identified as the shooting suspect early in the investigation and arrested on Feb. 11, according to police, who say they recovered the handgun used in the shooting. Davenport is being held on $2.075 million bail, according to sheriff's department records.

The shooting happened about three hours after the University of Oklahoma defeated the UCLA Bruins, 48-14, at the Rose Bowl.

“The Rose Bowl Stadium and parking lots were cleared of patrons and vehicles from the UCLA game several hours earlier,” Pasadena's spokeswoman, Lisa Derderian, said last fall.

“Pasadena police are actively investigating the incident and preliminary reports indicated it was an isolated incident.”

