The child was abducted at a Santa Monica restaurant while in the care of her grandmother, police said.

A woman was taken into custody Friday after a 4-year-old child she allegedly abducted was found by officers at a motel in Santa Monica.

The child was abducted at approximately 12:11 p.m. from a restaurant in the 19000 block of Lincoln Boulevard while in the care of her grandmother, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Authorities called in all available field resources, including more than 30 civilian and sworn personnel.

Officers gathered video images of the probable kidnapper and child to track them down at the Holiday Motel on 11th Street and Pico Boulevard.

The child was unharmed and the suspected kidnapper was taken into custody.

The woman appeared to have been a resident at the Holiday Motel for an extended period, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The suspected kidnapper has not been identified.

