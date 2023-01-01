jeremy renner

Actor Jeremy Renner Hospitalized After Snow Plowing Accident

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Jeremy Renner, known for his work in Marvel films, has been hospitalized after a snow plowing accident, his representative Sam Mast said to NBC News.

Renner is said to be in critical but stable condition "with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast said.

No further details were immediately available.

