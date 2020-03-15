coronavirus

Former Staffer of Rep. Adam Schiff Tests Positive for COVID-19

Schiff said in a Tweet that his office would take precautions, including postponing meetings and teleworking.

By City News Service

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) said Sunday that a former staff member who left the office 10 days ago tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have received notice that a former staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result we consulted with the House Attending physician and will be acting on their recommendations,” Schiff's office said in a statement Sunday morning.

“Medical professionals believe that my former staff member likely contracted the virus after leaving the office, but we will still be taking additional precautions over the next few days. The former staffer is feeling better and no current staff have reported any flu-like symptoms at this time.”

“Even prior to receiving this notification, we had postponed my district events and meetings, and requested that my staff telecommute from home for the foreseeable future out of an abundance of caution,” the statement continued, concluding, “I will provide additional updates, as warranted, in the coming days.”

