Mexico violence

Passengers on Aeroméxico Take Cover as Bullets Strike Plane

The incident occurred during security operations by the federal government of Mexico, which led to the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

By Telemundo 48

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

MEXICO CITY- An Aeroméxico plane, en route to Mexico City from Culiacán, was struck by a bullet, according to the airline company.

The incident occurred during security operations by the federal government of Mexico, which led to the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and alleged leader of a sector of the cartel in Sinaloa.

Aeroméxico announced that the affected plane is an Embraer 190 that was ready to operate flight AM165, which ended up being canceled for security reasons.

The plane never took off, the company tweeted on their account.

After this incident, the company's protocols were activated and the corresponding authorities were notified for the investigation.

Customers and staff members remained safe, according to a statement by the airline.

