A housekeeper's heart raced when she noticed her car was missing Monday morning from outside an Agoura Hills home she was cleaning.

The surprises didn't end there for Mayra Perdomo.

Perdomo said she looked out the kitchen window and was stunned to see her car wasn't where she parked it in front of the home. Detectives later told her the thieves drove to a nearby shopping center and robbed a bank.

"When they tell me that, I was in shock," Perdomo said. "My car is an old car, Dodge Neon 2002. I can't believe it."

The car, which Perdomo uses to get to her job and take her son to school, was recovered near the bank, but she said it was heavily damaged. The thief took items with personal information that she had inside the car, Perdomo said. It also contained her cleaning supplies, and her son's car seat and football gear.

No arrests have been reported in the car theft and bank robbery, which was reported around 10 a.m. Monday at Citi Bank on Kanan Road in Agoura Hills. The FBI provided NBCLA with security camera photos of a robber, who handed a note to the teller and left with money in what authorities said they believe is Perdomo's car.

The man, wearing a face mask, was dressed in a brightly patterned sweatshirt.

The FBI provided NBCLA with photos of a man sought in a bank robbery Monday April 17, 2023 in Agoura Hills. Credit: FBI

Homeowner Michelle Norris called 911 after the car theft. She is attempting to raise funds to help replace Perdomo's damaged car.

"This is really devastating for her and her family," Norris said. "I really hope they are able to find this person. It's really going to be difficult for us to sleep at night knowing this person is still on the loose."