AI-powered robotic mowers are now in Southern California to mow your lawn

The robotic-powered mower company, Electric Sheep, is poised to dominate the $1 trillion global market for outdoor services.

By Alexandra Romero

Robots are ready to mow lawns in Southern California, marking a shift in outdoor maintenance. 

Electric Sheep, a California-based company pioneering AI and robotics in outdoor services, showcased its latest AI-powered robotic mower in a live demonstration on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The event, hosted by Electric Sheep’s co-founders Nag Murty, Jarrett Herold and VP of Autonomy Michael Laskey, promised an up-close look at their cutting-edge technology. 

"We're excited to unveil our newest robotic mower and showcase the future of outdoor maintenance," said Nag Murty, co-founder and CEO of Electric Sheep. "Our technology represents a significant leap forward in the industry, combining AI and robotics to deliver unparalleled efficiency and performance."

Electric Sheep’s robotic mowers, equipped with advanced AI, autonomously identify mowable areas without requiring boundary wires or pre-programming. 

This approach allows the robots to operate alongside landscape crews in various settings, from campuses to parks, enhancing productivity and precision.

Additionally, a sneak peek of their upcoming robot, slated for release in early 2024, was revealed during the event.

The company is poised to become a major player in the $1 trillion global market for outdoor infrastructure services. For more information about Electric Sheep, click here.

Technology
