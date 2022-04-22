aiden leos

Aiden Leos' Father Speaks About Pain of Losing Son in Road Rage Shooting

Jose Leos plans to launch a nonprofit to financially help other families who've experienced losses like his.

By Vikki Vargas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jose Leos calls it a father’s intuition, the odd feeling he got that Friday morning last May.

"A loss of breath," he said. "I felt anxiety, not even knowing what was going on at the time. I was at work."

Two hours would go by before he got the dreaded news. His son 6-year-old Aiden had been killed in a road-rage incident on the 55 Freeway, riding in the back seat of his mother’s car. The loss continues to tear him apart.

Orange Apr 12

6-Year-Old Aiden Leos' Accused Killers Plead Not Guilty in Road Rage Shooting

Orange Mar 31

6-Year-Old Aiden Leos' Accused Killers Will Stand Trial in Road Rage Shooting

Orange County 17 hours ago

Father of Child Shot and Killed in Orange County Road Rage Incident Speaks Out

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Leos says he has kept his feelings private until now because he wanted to honor all that his little boy meant to him.

Leos plans to announce a nonprofit called Lions Share at a golf tournament next month. The goal is to financially help families who've been through the same loss.

"If we could get together and share resources one less thing they have to worry about," he said.

The golf tournament is being organized by Calvary Chapel Academy where Aiden was a student. His father says that’s where his son blossomed.

"You know how parents should be patient with their kids, he was the other way around," he said. "He was patient with his parents, for sure. I feel like he taught me, he taught me a lot."

Jose Leos wears this gold charm with the letter around his neck. But says his heart is where his son lives.

A man and woman charged in the shooting pleaded not guilty in the case.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, was charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one felony enhancements of the personal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death. 

Wynne Lee, 23, faces one felony count of accessory after the fact and one misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to the Orange County District Attorney. 

If convicted, Eriz faces a maximum 40 years to life in prison while Lee faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison and one year in the Orange County Jail. 

This article tagged under:

aiden leosOrange CountyshootingFatal ShootingRoad Rage
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us