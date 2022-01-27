Airborne Car Shreds Roof of Big Rig in Wild Santa Fe Springs Crash

An airborne car crashed through the top of a big rig with a sleeping driver inside before slamming into a building early Thursday in Santa Fe Springs.

The car apparently crashed off a road and into a dry riverbed. The car then launched from the riverbed bank and sliced through the roof of the big rig cab.

A broken fence marked the location where the Nissan sedan likely left the road on Mardquardt Avenue in the southeastern Los Angeles County community. When police arrived, a witness on the other side of the riverbed directed them to the crashed car.

The truck driver was not injured. The sedan driver was not at the scene when police arrived.