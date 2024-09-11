The Airport Fire, which was reported in Trabuco Canyon Monday afternoon, expanded to burn more than 22,000 acres in Orange and Riverside Counties, but dropping temperatures may slow down the blaze, officials said Wednesday.
The Airport Fire, who was 0% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, threatened more than 10,000 structures in both counties, injuring seven people including five firefighters.
“The fire did make a run across Ortega Highway last night. It did damage and destroy some structures off the Ortega Highway. We've got damage assessment teams going in today to get a look at what that damage is exactly,” Capt. Paul Holaday with the Orange County Fire Authorities said.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
As firefighters attacked the blaze from air and ground, they may get some relief on Wednesday with a chance in the weather.
“The fire has slowed down for us, so we're able to make more progress on the flanks of the fire,” Holaday said, adding temperatures were down about 15 degrees on Wednesday with higher humidity levels.
But as the wind phenomenon called the Elsinore effect could erratically force wind shifts, authorities continued to urge neighbors to follow the evacuation orders and warnings.
The fire crews and responding agencies were granted more access to fire-suppressing resources as Gov. Gavin Newsom secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cal Fire officials said.
Evacuation orders
Orange County
- Zones: ELC01, RSM03, ORT01
Riverside County
- Zones: LSN-1524, LSN-1525, LSN-1526, LSN-1623, LSN-1624, LSN-1625, LSN-1626, LSN-1627, LSN-1799, LSN-1803, RVC-1622, RVC-1724, RVC-1726, RVC-1728, RVC-1729, RVC-1800, RVC-1801, RVC-1804, RVC-1806, RVC-1807, RVC-1808, RVC-1809, RVC-1810, RVC-1867, RVC-1868, RVC-1870, RVC-1936, RVC-1521, RVC-1725, RVC-1798, RVC-1865, RVC-1866, RVC-1933, RVC-1934, RVC-1935, RVC-1999, RVC-2074, RVC-2142, RVC-2143, RVC-1802, RVC-2000, RVC-2075, RVC-2144, RVC-2197, RVC-2243
North of San Diego/Riverside County Line, South of Orange County Line, East of Orange County Line, West of S Main Divide/Grand Ave.
Road closures
- Plano Trabuco / Joshua Drive
- Santa Margarita Parkway / Antonio Parkway
- Plano Trabuco / Robinson Ranch
- Avenida Empressa / Santa Margarita Parkway
- Antonio Parkway / Alas de Paz
- Trabuco Canyon / Trabuco Creek
- Santiago Canyon Road
- Live Oak Canyon Road
- Ortega Highway (east of Quarry to Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore)
Evacuation sites
Orange County
- RSM Bell Tower Community Center: 22232 El Paseo; Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Open 24 Hours)
Riverside County
- Temescal Canyon High School: 28755 El Toro Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
- Santiago High School: 1395 E Foothill Pkwy, Corona, CA
- An additional Evacuation Shelter is open at Temescal Canyon High School in the big gym located at 28755 El Toro Rd, Lake Elsinore, CA. The site is equipped with cots, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, water, snacks, and welcoming staff.
Animal shelters
Orange County
- Large animal shelters
- Orange County Fairgrounds: 88 Fair Drive; Costa Mesa, CA
- Los Alamitos Race Course: 4961 Katella Avenue, Cypress, CA
- Nohl Ranch Saddle Club: 6352 E. Nohl Ranch Rd. Anaheim, CA
- Animal services
- Ralph’s Supermarket Parking Lot: 31841 Santa Margarita Parkway; RSM, CA
- OC Animal Care: 1630 Victory Road; Tustin, CA
Riverside County
- Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter: 6851 Van Buren Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA
- An additional Large Animal Shelter is available at the Murrieta Equestrian Center located at 42670 Juniper St, Murrieta, CA. Basic food and water are available at animal shelters. If your pets/animals have special diets or special needs, please bring special food or medications with your animals.
- Riverside County residents needing assistance with large animal evacuations can call (951) 358-7387.