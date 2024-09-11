The Airport Fire, which was reported in Trabuco Canyon Monday afternoon, expanded to burn more than 22,000 acres in Orange and Riverside Counties, but dropping temperatures may slow down the blaze, officials said Wednesday.

The Airport Fire, who was 0% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, threatened more than 10,000 structures in both counties, injuring seven people including five firefighters.

“The fire did make a run across Ortega Highway last night. It did damage and destroy some structures off the Ortega Highway. We've got damage assessment teams going in today to get a look at what that damage is exactly,” Capt. Paul Holaday with the Orange County Fire Authorities said.

As firefighters attacked the blaze from air and ground, they may get some relief on Wednesday with a chance in the weather.

“The fire has slowed down for us, so we're able to make more progress on the flanks of the fire,” Holaday said, adding temperatures were down about 15 degrees on Wednesday with higher humidity levels.

But as the wind phenomenon called the Elsinore effect could erratically force wind shifts, authorities continued to urge neighbors to follow the evacuation orders and warnings.

The fire crews and responding agencies were granted more access to fire-suppressing resources as Gov. Gavin Newsom secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cal Fire officials said.

Evacuation orders

Orange County

Zones: ELC01, RSM03, ORT01

Riverside County

Zones: LSN-1524, LSN-1525, LSN-1526, LSN-1623, LSN-1624, LSN-1625, LSN-1626, LSN-1627, LSN-1799, LSN-1803, RVC-1622, RVC-1724, RVC-1726, RVC-1728, RVC-1729, RVC-1800, RVC-1801, RVC-1804, RVC-1806, RVC-1807, RVC-1808, RVC-1809, RVC-1810, RVC-1867, RVC-1868, RVC-1870, RVC-1936, RVC-1521, RVC-1725, RVC-1798, RVC-1865, RVC-1866, RVC-1933, RVC-1934, RVC-1935, RVC-1999, RVC-2074, RVC-2142, RVC-2143, RVC-1802, RVC-2000, RVC-2075, RVC-2144, RVC-2197, RVC-2243

North of San Diego/Riverside County Line, South of Orange County Line, East of Orange County Line, West of S Main Divide/Grand Ave.

Road closures

Plano Trabuco / Joshua Drive

Santa Margarita Parkway / Antonio Parkway

Plano Trabuco / Robinson Ranch

Avenida Empressa / Santa Margarita Parkway

Antonio Parkway / Alas de Paz

Trabuco Canyon / Trabuco Creek

Santiago Canyon Road

Live Oak Canyon Road

Ortega Highway (east of Quarry to Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore)

Evacuation sites

Orange County

RSM Bell Tower Community Center: 22232 El Paseo; Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Open 24 Hours)

Riverside County

Temescal Canyon High School: 28755 El Toro Road, Lake Elsinore, CA

Santiago High School: 1395 E Foothill Pkwy, Corona, CA

An additional Evacuation Shelter is open at Temescal Canyon High School in the big gym located at 28755 El Toro Rd, Lake Elsinore, CA. The site is equipped with cots, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, water, snacks, and welcoming staff.

Animal shelters

Orange County

Large animal shelters Orange County Fairgrounds: 88 Fair Drive; Costa Mesa, CA Los Alamitos Race Course: 4961 Katella Avenue, Cypress, CA Nohl Ra n ch Saddle Club: 6352 E. Nohl Ranch Rd. Anaheim, CA

Animal services Ralph’s Supermarket Parking Lot: 31841 Santa Margarita Parkway; RSM, CA OC Animal Care: 1630 Victory Road; Tustin, CA



Riverside County