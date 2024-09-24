Small communities continue to struggle in the wake of the Airport Fire

Monday marks two weeks since the Airport Fire began to ravage the Santa Ana Mountains alongside many small communities on the Ortega Highway. Among them is the small town of El Cariso Village.

The community of 250 people has returned to almost nothing but the sign outside the highway. Many have no power, no internet, and are living with whatever they were able to grab before evacuating the area.

“I was able to grab personal belongings. Packed the car and when they said to get out we left on Monday,” said homeowner Roger Williams. “We had a total loss.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Instead of dwelling over his family’s home which he says had no insurance, Williams went back to work at the Hafey Farms Market, which survived the inferno.

“After the fire, I went to the place I could be best and that’s here helping the community and it’s helped me disconnect from the loss,” he said.

The market not only sells goods but also operates as a resource center for the community. The owner, Jon Hafey, says it’s not about business right now but about helping people.

“This is the first place they come to get information,” said Hafey. “There is no power. Water is undrinkable and no internet and cellphone signal. We are running on a generator.”

Here's an update on the Airport, Bridge and Line fires burning in Southern California. Video broadcast on Today in LA on Monday Sept. 23, 2024

Hafey and his team have been collecting donations like food, clothing, tools, and even serving meals for the community.

“We serve breakfast in the morning for the neighborhood and lunch dinner in the evening. We see about 30-40 people for the meal and they grab water and whatever donations comes in.”

The Hafey Market is spearheading a fundraiser online to help kickstart many local families rebuild their lives.

Fire officials say about 160 commercial buildings and homes were destroyed by the fire and another 30 others damaged. The cause is still under investigation. The fire has burned 23,519 acres and is currently 81% contained.