All LA Roman Catholic Churches Closed Until Further Notice

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is the nation's largest, with approximately 5 million Catholics. It consists of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

All Roman Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will be closed until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez announced Tuesday night.

"Our community of faith is fully committed to doing all we can to limit the spread of this global public health threat," Gomez said.

"We are taking these extraordinary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the faithful and the public, as well as all who continue to serve in our parishes and ministries."

Gomez encouraged all Catholics "to continue to pray and join in communion for the celebration of Holy Mass remotely via the internet, television or radio."

