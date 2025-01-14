California Wildfires

Altadena's shining star illuminates community forever changed by the Eaton Fire

By Tracey Leong and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shining star towering over Altadena continues to glow over the community ravaged by the Eaton Fire as its some residents grapple with the loss of their homes.

Serving as a symbol of hope and representing the resilience of the city, the “Star of Palawoo” shines bright on a hill behind Loma Alta Drive. Its placement on the foothills is meant to be seen by as many Altadena residents as possible to signify community.

The 35-foot star was created in 1928 and made of wood and 50 lightbulbs. After it was destroyed in a brush fire in 1935, it was rebuilt out of metal. It’s typically turned on around the holidays and serves as a guide toward the city’s famed Christmas Tree Lane, which showcases a mile of cedar trees strung with festive lights along Santa Rosa Avenue.

During the pandemic, it was turned on to serve as a symbol of resiliency. Amid the fires, community members wanted to turn it on again.

The challenge with that goal is that the star needed to be joked up to solar panels and batteries in order to glow; so that’s exactly what Altadena resident Christopher Jude did.

“I just want them to know it’s a north star, and we have to come together and have to rebuild,” he said. “I hope it gives people hope, and I know people in this area will know the Star of Palawoo, and know it’s story. And once they see it lit up, they’ll be excited. It definitely put a smile on my face to see it.”

