Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for missing teen last seen in Inglewood

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood.

Nevaeh Holden was last seen on 97th Street near Flower Street at about 12:30 p.m. New Year's Day. In the CHP alert, the agency said she is believed to be with a man identified as 59-year-old Edward Mason.

Nevaeh was described as 5 foot, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black Croc sandals and a pink headwrap, the CHP said.

Mason was described as 6 foot, 2 inches tall, 220 pounds with black-gray hair and brown eyes.

A black 2013 Dodge Caravan with license plate 6ZMY987 was sought in connection with their disappearance.

Amber Alert
