Amber Alert issued in Southern California for man sought in Kings County killing

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday in the search for man sought in the killing of a woman in Central California and the abduction of her two young children.

The alert issued by the CHP in Southern California and other parts of the state was in the search for Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, 23. He is suspected of fatally shooting the woman Tuesday in the Kings County community of Hanford and abducting their two young daughters.

AMBER Alert- Kings, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties

Last Seen: East 4th Place and Home Ave., Hanford @KingsCoSheriff



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FCDg5aVmBx — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) January 29, 2025

He was last seen leaving the residence in a 2020 four-door gray Hyundai Elantra with California license place 8LZD084. He should be considered armed and dangerous, sheriff's officials said.

The missing children are Arya Maldonado, 3, and Alana Maldonado, 2.

Authorities said Maldonado-Cruz might have fled to Mexico. The Amber Alert included Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911.