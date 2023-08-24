Glendale

Americana at Brand mall in Glendale evacuated due to note claiming red toilet is a bomb

By Staff Reports

The Americana at Brand mall in Glendale was evacuated Thursday night after someone left a toilet near a movie theater with a note claiming it was a bomb, police said.

The toilet, which was painted red, was left around 8 p.m. in a grassy area near an AMC Theatre, Glendale Police Department Sgt. Saloomen said. One person was arrested, he added.

Witness video from the scene showed police had cordoned off the area and were turning people away.

Saloomen said a bomb squad unit was on its way.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

