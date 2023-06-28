Amtrak train cars derail in collision with vehicle in Moorpark

At least three Amtrak trains cars derailed Wednesday when a train struck a vehicle in Moorpark.

It was not immediately clear whether there are any injuries.

The collision was reported at 11:18 a.m. near West Los Angeles Avenue and Montair Drive. None of the partially derailed train cars overturned.

Video showed what appeared to be parts of a work truck and wreckage scattered near the tracks and passengers standing in a nearby field. The passengers will be transported from the scene on a bus, authorities said.

The train came to a stop after the collision with part of the truck in front.