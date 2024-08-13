Anaheim is lowering speed limits on more than 160 roads

The city of Anaheim is making some changes to the speed limits in their streets, with over 500 signs changing in the month of August, the city announced Tuesday.

“We’re lowering speed limits to make our streets safer — the faster the speed, the higher the risk of a severe crash with serious injuries or deaths,” the city said in a press release.

The speed limit changes will be affecting main roads such as including Harbor Boulevard, State College Boulevard, Brookhurst Street, Broadway, Weir Canyon Road, Kraemer Boulevard, Romneya Drive, Olive Street and many others.

Drivers can visit Anaheim.net/speedlimits for a full list of the changes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Most of the new speed limits are going down by 5 mph, with a majority changing from 40 mph to 35 mph. Another 10 are going down by 10 mph, according to the press release.

"In all, 169 sections of road will see reduced speed limits with 158 remaining unchanged. We’ll be changing out 368 existing speed limit signs and putting up 155 additional ones."

With these new speed limits, officers with the Anaheim Police Department will be educating drivers with warnings.

“Across Anaheim, you’ll see our work to make our roads safer with protected left-turn lanes, high-visibility crosswalks, late-night traffic signals that stay red until someone drives up or vibrating grooves in roads protecting bike lanes,” the release said.

Here’s a look at the changes coming to the city of Anaheim.

Signs

523: new signs with updated speed limits

368: existing signs being replaced

155: additional speed limit signs being added

Road sections

169: sections of road seeing reduced speed limits

155: sections of studied road with unchanged limits

Limits being reduced