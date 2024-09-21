Trails, roads in Angeles National Forest closed through 2025 due to Bridge Fire

Trails, roads and recreational sites in the Angeles National Forest impacted by the Bridge Fire will be closed through the end of next year for safety reasons, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

Beginning Saturday, National Forest System roads and trails affected by the wildfire will be closed for public safety. During the closure, crews will work on recovering the landscape and natural resources that were impacted by the blaze.

The closure will remain in place through Dec. 31, 2025.

Some recreational areas in Wrightwood, Mt. Baldy and East Fork will be under the closure.

Travelers are urged to check road access unmanaged by the USDA Forest Service to see if other local agencies have imposed closures. Those other entities include Caltrans, Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County.

The Bridge Fire began on Sept. 8 and has since burned through more than 54,000 acres, prompting evacuations for the mountain community of Wrightwood. As of Saturday, five people were hurt in the fire and 81 structures were destroyed by the flames.