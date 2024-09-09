Clear the shelters

Craving a new pet? Take a look at these adoptable animals named after popular foods

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 continue with our 10th annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Are you looking to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time to find your new furry best friend during our 10th annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

Several local shelters have lots of dogs, cats, rabbits and other critters to choose from.

Some of them already come with some pretty interesting names. Take a look at some of these adorable pets named after popular foods that you can adopt today:

Pasadena Humane Society

Churro

Macaroni

Frito, Cheeto and Dorito

Biscuit

Honorable mentions: Boba, Mac N Cheese and Popcorn.

Ventura County Animal Services

Cookie

Dim Sum

Prosciutto

Marshmallow

Honorable mentions: Muffin, Lollipop and Cofffee

Long Beach Animal Care Center

Tomato

Oreo

Gumbo

Peaches

Honorable mentions: Cornflake, Popcorn and Latte.

