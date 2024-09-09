Craving a new pet? Take a look at these adoptable animals named after popular foods

Are you looking to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time to find your new furry best friend during our 10th annual Clear the Shelters campaign.
Several local shelters have lots of dogs, cats, rabbits and other critters to choose from.
Some of them already come with some pretty interesting names. Take a look at some of these adorable pets named after popular foods that you can adopt today:
Pasadena Humane Society
Honorable mentions: Boba, Mac N Cheese and Popcorn.
Ventura County Animal Services
Honorable mentions: Muffin, Lollipop and Cofffee