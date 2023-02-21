Anonymous Threat Prompts Search at Arcadia High School; No Danger Found

An anonymous threat prompted a police search of Arcadia High School and the cancellation of campus activities, Tuesday, but nothing suspicious was found.

Arcadia police responded to the campus around 4 p.m. in response to the unspecified threat.

Police quickly dismissed online reports that there was an active shooter at the campus, calling those suggestions unfounded.

Police conducted a search of the campus and found no signs of any danger.

Officers then worked with school officials to coordinate the release of students.

Arcadia Unified School District officials said all on-campus activities that were planned at the campus Tuesday afternoon and evening were canceled.

“We want to commend our students, teachers and staff for their remarkable job in going through our safety protocols,” Arcadia Unified officials said in a statement. “We also greatly appreciate the Arcadia Police Department for helping to ensure the safety of our campus.”

Earlier Tuesday, a similar unfounded threat was made at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills.