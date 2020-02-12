Santa Anita

Another Horse Euthanized at Santa Anita Following Training Injury

Santa Anita officials have countered that the park has taken extensive steps aimed at protecting horses and boasts one of the best safety records in the industry.

By City News Service

A 3-year-old unraced horse named Miss Romania was euthanized at Santa Anita Wednesday after suffering a suspected fracture of her left humerus bone while training.

The death, which occurred on the main track, was the 44th at the park since December 2018 and the seventh since its winter/spring meeting began Dec. 28.

Park officials said a necropsy is pending, but the horse was euthanized at the recommendation of the attending veterinarian.

The last horse death at the track occurred Saturday, when a 6-year-old gelding named Double Touch suffered what was described as "sudden death" on the training track.

Animal-rights activists have pointed to the continuing horse deaths as they push for an end to horse racing in the state. At least one group plans to hold another protest outside Santa Anita on Sunday.

Santa Anita officials, however, have countered that the park has taken extensive steps aimed at protecting horses and boasts one of the best safety records in the industry. The park notes that horses raced or trained at the facility more than 420,000 times in 2019 with a 99.991% safety rate.

