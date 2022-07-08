The grieving father of a 12-year-old boy killed in an ATV crash in the San Bernardino County desert pleaded with the hit-and-run driver to come forward Thursday as he shared his son's plans for the future.

Twelve-year-old Jacob Martinez, nicknamed Jakey-Jake, and his 11-year-old friend Christina Bird were killed July 2 in an off-road crash in the Apple Valley desert. A cross was placed at the site about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles in memory of the two children.

"My son had a lot of hopes and dreams," said Humberto Martinez. "One of his main goals was to become a doctor so he could take care of his dad when he was old.

"He was just an innocent boy."

The crash happened during a July 4 weekend camping trip with family and friends in the Stoddard Valley OHV Area. The children were riding an ATV at about 9 p.m. near the campsite when they were struck by another vehicle.

Jacob's helmet flew off, and he died at the scene, family members said. Christina died Wednesday at a hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle stopped briefly, but then turned off the headlights and slowly drove away from the scene, witnesses said. A front fender from the vehicle was left at the scene.

"Come out of hiding," Martinez said, addressing the hit-and-run driver. "Stop being a coward."

CHP investigators are searching for the driver of a 2021 orange Polaris Razor Turbo S or S4. CHP investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call.