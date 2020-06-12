AQMD Launches Program to Help Low-Income Residents to Replace Old Vehicles

The South Coast Air Quality Management District Thursday announced a $15.4 million program that will offer low-income residents up to $9,500 each to turn in their older gas- or diesel-fueled vehicles and upgrade to newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The largest amount -- incentives of $9,500 each -- will be available to participants who are at the lowest poverty level, live in a disadvantaged community and replace a high-polluting vehicle with a new or used electric vehicle with rechargeable battery, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell vehicle, according to the AQMD.

Participants who purchase a battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle in connection with the program are also eligible to be reimbursed up to an additional $2,000 for the installation of a level 2 charger at their home, according to the AQMD.

Incentives of $4,000 each are available for low-income participants to scrap an old vehicle and replace it with a conventional fuel-efficient -- 35 miles-plus per gallon -- vehicle that is eight model years old or newer.

Applicants for the program must:

-- Meet household income requirements at or below 400% of the federal poverty level;

-- Have owned the vehicle to be scrapped for at least 12 months prior to the date of application submittal;

-- Clear any liens from the title;

-- Turn in an older gas- or diesel-powered car for scrapping.

Applicants can also scrap their older vehicle in exchange for a voucher that can be used for public transportation including Uber, Lyft, other ride-sharing and vanpooling.

The program is funded by a grant from the California Air Resources Board.

More details are available at ReplaceYourRide.com or by calling 844-797-2223.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is the air pollution control agency for Orange County and major portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.