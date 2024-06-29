At least 1 injured when driver crashes Toyota Prius into Arcadia 7-Eleven

At least one person was injured when a driver in a Toyota Prius crashed into a 7-Eleven in Arcadia.

The car ended up entirely inside the store in the crash Friday at about 10:30 p.m. near Baldwin and Fairview avenues in the San Gabriel Valley community.

Video showed the Prius inside the store with shattered glass from the damaged front entrance scattered on the ground. Food and other merchandise was strewn about the store.

Details about injuries and what led to the crash were not immediately available.