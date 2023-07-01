Arcadia

Man struck and killed in Arcadia when speeding teen driver runs red light, police say

Officers tried to pull the San Bernardino teen over for speeding, but he failed to stop and struck the 28-year-old victim after running a red light, police say.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A teen driver who ran a red light when officers tried to pull him over for speeding struck and killed a 28-year-old man walking in an Arcadia crosswalk before leaving the scene of the deadly crash, according to police. 

The 17-year-old San Bernardino boy was later arrested after officers found him hiding in bushes near the scene of the late night crash.

The tragic chain of events unfolded after police attempted a traffic stop when they saw the driver of a Dodge Charger speeding at about 11:30 p.m. Friday near West Huntington Drive and Santa Clara Avenue. 

“As officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle, the suspect suddenly accelerated through the red light and struck a pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk,” police said in a statement. 

The Charger driver left the scene as officers stopped to help the victim. Paramedics arrived, but the man died at the scene. 

His identity was not immediately available.

Other officers found the damaged Charger abandoned near the scene of the crash. The suspect was found a short time later among shrubs.

