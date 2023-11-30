Archdiocese of Los Angeles prepares annual celebration to Our Lady of Guadalupe

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced events that will take place to celebrate the 492nd anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico.

The pilgrim images of the Virgin of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego will have toured at least 30 churches in Southern California from Oct. 20 to Dec. 3. The tour of parishes will culminate with a play, a traditional procession and a special celebration on Dec. 11 and 12, known as Las Mañanitas.

For Catholics, the celebration is a time to remember the apparitions of the Virgin of Guadalupe to San Juan Diego in 1531.

Catholic tradition believes the Virgin of Guadalupe left her image on Juan Diego's cloak after requesting a shrine to be built in her honor. That cloak now hangs in the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, where millions of faithful come to visit every year.

“This year is the 492nd anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe! This is the true founding of America,” said Archbishop José H. Gómez.

These are the events scheduled to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe:

The Play

The play presented by the Teatro Latino Co., “The Virgin of Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin” returns to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels. The production has more than 100 actors, singers and dancers who will present the story of the apparitions of the Virgin de Guadalupe to the peasant Juan Diego. The play takes place on Dec. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free, and no reservation is required. Reserved seating tickets are priced at $45. More information here.

East LA procession

Parishioners are invited to take part in the 92nd religious procession on Dec. 3. This year the theme will be “Saint Mary of Guadalupe, path of life and hope.” The archdiocese says this is the oldest procession in Los Angeles. Sunday’s procession begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Parish of Our Lady of Solitude at 4561 E. Cesar Chavez Street and ends with a mass presided over by Archbishop José H. Gómez at the East Los Angeles College. More information here.

Las Mañanitas

The annual Las Mañanitas celebration begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Plaza of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels. The event will include indigenous and folklore dancers, among other activities. A special Rosary will take place at 10 p.m., followed by a serenade beginning at 11 p.m. with a number of guest singers. At midnight, Archbishop Gómez will celebrate a mass in Spanish.

