An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police.

In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery

The man entered the store just after 1 a.m. in the 1800 black of West Olympic Boulevard west of downtown Los Angeles. He stood behind a customer at the counter before taking out a hand gun, firing one shot over the counter and telling employees to fill a bag with money.

He fired another shot over the counter and ran from the store with the bag of money.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as approximately 24 years old with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 250 pounds and wearing a gray/blue Dodger hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Rampart Area Detectives at 213-484-3450.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).