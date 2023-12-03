Armed robber steals $400 from Boyle Heights taco stand

An investigation is underway after an armed robber took off with several hundreds of dollars from a taco stand in Boyle Heights.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a call shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday of an armed robbery at a taco stand on the 700 block of S. Soto Street. There, a man demanded money from the restaurant workers and took off with about $400.
Authorities did not provide a detailed description of the robber. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.