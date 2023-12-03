Armed robber steals $400 from Boyle Heights taco stand

An investigation is underway after an armed robber took off with several hundreds of dollars from a taco stand in Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday of an armed robbery at a taco stand on the 700 block of S. Soto Street. There, a man demanded money from the restaurant workers and took off with about $400.

Authorities did not provide a detailed description of the robber. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.