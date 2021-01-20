FBI

Armored Military Humvee Stolen From National Guard Armory in Bell Has Been Recovered

The theft carries with it a penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A military Humvee that was stolen from the National Guard Armory in Bell has been recovered.

No arrests were reported. Authorities said they're still searching for the person who took the vehicle.

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to its recovery after it was stolen in the community southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The theft of the $120,000 military vehicle occurred about 8:15 a.m. Saturday from the National Guard Armory, said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

The Humvee was described as a four-door high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle, Eimiller said. It was up-armored, upgraded and considered a combat vehicle.

Details about where the green camouflage Humvee was recovered were not immediately available.

The theft carries with it a penalty of 10 years in federal prison, Eimiller said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI at 310-477-6565.

