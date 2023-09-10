Arrest announced in deadly stabbing of passenger on Metro Red Line

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Metro passenger in a seemingly random stabbing aboard a train in downtown Los Angeles, police announced Sunday.

Randy Nash was arrested Saturday night in connection with the Thursday attack aboard a Metro B (Red) line train, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced. He was taken into custody in the Avalon Gardens area and booked on a charge of murder.

It is unclear if Nash has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The stabbed occurred "without warning or provocation" Thursday evening, police said. The suspect approached the victim, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. The assailant then took off on foot.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Jesse Rodriguez, was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Sharman or Gonzales at 213-996-4142. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.