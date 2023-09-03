Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 84-year-old South Whittier man

An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of an 84-year-old man who was attacked in his home in South Whittier earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials said they are withholding the name of the person detained in connection with the fatality, but said an individual was arrested at about 9 a.m. Sunday. The announcement comes after days of receiving tips from the public and other law enforcement agencies, LASD said.

The stabbing was reported after the victim, 84-year-old Rolland Alexander II, was found dead at his home at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. He lived on the 15000 block of Goodhue Street, where surveillance footage captured the attacker entering the victim's home Monday afternoon. The assailant took off in the victim's vehicle.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to LASD, the suspect faces charges that include burglary and murder.

LASD Sheriff Robert Luna said security images showed the victim's vehicle in Ontario around 3 a.m. Tuesday. It also was seen parked in Chino, where it was eventually recovered.

Detectives said they believe the attacker also assaulted a senior man in the 15500 block of Fairview Street in the city of Whittier, a few blocks away from the homicide victim's home. That attack was likely a few minutes before the killing.

The attacker left when that victim's son intervened, Luna said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.