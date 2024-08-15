Arrests were made in the South Los Angeles area in connection with the death of Johnny Wactor, Scarlett Wactor, the late actor's mother, revealed to NBC Los Angeles Thursday.

The “General Hospital” actor was shot and killed while trying to stop a group of three men attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

Wactor, who died at the age of 37, was shot while trying to stop a group of three men attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Hope Street and Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

“I just don’t understand what a senseless coward act by that person,” Wactor's mother told NBC4.

Wactor starred on “General Hospital” for two years and appeared in numerous TV shows and films.