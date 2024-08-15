Crime and Courts

Arrests made in death of ‘General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor

The actor, who was killed by suspected catalytic converter thieves in May, would have turned 38 next week.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Arrests were made in the South Los Angeles area in connection with the death of Johnny Wactor, Scarlett Wactor, the late actor's mother, revealed to NBC Los Angeles Thursday.

The “General Hospital” actor was shot and killed while trying to stop a group of three men attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Wactor, who died at the age of 37, was shot while trying to stop a group of three men attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Hope Street and Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

“I just don’t understand what a senseless coward act by that person,” Wactor's mother told NBC4.

Wactor starred on “General Hospital” for two years and appeared in numerous TV shows and films.

Los Angeles Aug 13

Ahead of Johnny Wactor’s birthday, his family and friends plead for public’s help again

Crime and Courts May 30

Co-worker says actor Johnny Wactor shielded her in deadly downtown LA shooting

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsDowntown Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us