Arrests Made in Gang-Related Shooting That Killed 27-Year-Old Mother

Authorities plan to reveal details Thursday on the arrests they made in a gang-related shooting last month that killed a 27-year-old woman in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles.

Magali Alberto, a single mother and project manager, was waiting at a red light at Manchester and Denker avenues while on her way home from a small, family birthday celebration about 12:20 a.m. April 26 when she was shot, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"As she waited for the light to turn green, the suspects in this case -- three local gang members -- drove alongside and indiscriminately fired gunshots through the tinted windows of Ms. Alberto's sedan," an LAPD statement said.

Alberto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday to release the names of the suspects and other details of the case. The victim's family

members are scheduled to attend.