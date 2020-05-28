South LA

Arrests Made in Gang-Related Shooting That Killed 27-Year-Old Mother

Magali Alberto, 27, was in her sedan April 26 when someone pulled alongside her car and opened fire.

By City News Service

Authorities plan to reveal details Thursday on the arrests they made in a gang-related shooting last month that killed a 27-year-old woman in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles.

Magali Alberto, a single mother and project manager, was waiting at a red light at Manchester and Denker avenues while on her way home from a small, family birthday celebration about 12:20 a.m. April 26 when she was shot, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"As she waited for the light to turn green, the suspects in this case -- three local gang members -- drove alongside and indiscriminately fired gunshots through the tinted windows of Ms. Alberto's sedan," an LAPD statement said.

Alberto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday to release the names of the suspects and other details of the case. The victim's family
members are scheduled to attend.

