Arrests made in discovery of 6 people found dead in San Bernardino County desert

Arrests have been made in connection with the discovery of six bodies in the high desert of San Bernardino County.

Details about the arrests, confirmed Monday morning by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, were not immediately available. A news conference was scheduled for 5 p.m.

The announcement came about a week after the bodies were found near Highway 395 in El Mirage, about 35 miles east of Lancaster in the Mojave Desert. The bodies were on or near a dirt road that remained closed off by yellow crime scene tape hours later.

Two vehicles were at the scene -- a silver minivan and dark blue SUV. Several evidence markers were placed near the bodies and vehicles, which appeared to have shattered windows.

Six people are found dead in the San Bernardino County desert. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2024.

Deputies responded to the area at about 8 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a request for a wellness check.

Investigators confirmed late last week that the six people were homicide victims.

Details about their identities, including sex and age, and cause of death were not immediately available. Authorities would not confirm last week whether the individual's were shot, but at least one of the vehicles showed signs of bullet holes.

During a mid-morning news conference, authorities said the El Mirage scene is the only location involved in the investigation.

“It's going to be heartbreaking no matter what they discover out there as far as the circumstances, so our investigators will do their best to wrap this up quickly and get all the info possible to bring justice to those folks out there," said Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.