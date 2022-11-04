West Hollywood

Armed Robber Runs Down Victim in Terrifying West Hollywood Holdup

A chaotic series of events unfolded when an armed robber approached a man in a West Hollywood parking lot.

By Alex Rozier and Jonathan Lloyd

An armed robber gets out of a car and approaches a victim Nov. 4, 2022 in West Hollywood.
NBCLA

Security camera video captured a frightening scene when a man was robbed at gunpoint Friday in West Hollywood before he was struck by the gunman's car.

The robbery happened at about 9 a.m. in a parking lot in the 9000 block of West Sunset Boulevard. The victim was approached by the gunman just seconds after pulling into the parking lot.

Witnesses said the robber got out of a dark sedan and raised a gun.

"I think those people were following him," said witness Mark Issari. "He ran to him. 'Give me your purse. Give me your wallet. Give me your watch.' And, they tried to fight with each other."

The victim was then struck by the robber's car as he tried to run away. Video showed the victim being thrown into the street as he was hit from behind by the car.

"He was getting away, and they were in the driveway," said witness Magana Withers. "He hit them and he flew over the front of the car."

The victim then staggered to the sidewalk, where the robber appeared to attempt to grab items from him.

It was not clear whether anything was stolen. The victim was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

The person in the sedan left the gun and cell phone at the scene.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the robber was not immediately available.

West Hollywood
