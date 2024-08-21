Malibu

Assault suspect barricaded inside van on PCH in Malibu

The person inside the vehicle is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to LASD.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an assault suspect barricaded inside a van on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The white Volkswagen van was seen stopped on the side of the road as deputies stood nearby. The person inside the vehicle is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to LASD.

"PCH is closed between Heathercliff Rd and Busch Dr due to an assault with a deadly weapon suspect barricaded in a vehicle.  Please avoid the area until further notice," LASD said on X.

No further details were immediately available.

