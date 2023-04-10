At Least 1 Dead, Several Airlifted After Wreck on Highway 138 in Antelope Calley

At least one person died and four others were critically injured following a crash between a big rig and another vehicle in the Antelope Valley, police said.

The crash happened on Highway 138 near the intersection of 110th Street around 5:41 p.m. NBC4’s NewsChopper4 captured video of firefighters attempting to remove a body from a mangled Jeep.

Nearby, a big rig had overturned on the side of the road.

Several people had to be airlifted to a hospital, according to the CHP. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said four people were in critical condition.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Highway 138 was closed indefinitely, the CHP said.