At Least One Killed, Six Injured, Including Child, in Crash on 215 Freeway in Canyon Springs

At least one person died and six others were hurt, including a child, in a multi-vehicle crash on the 215 Freeway in Canyon Springs.
The crash on the 215 southbound at Box Springs Road happened just after 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Five people were trapped in their vehicles. A child with a head injury was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Six others were critically injured in the crash involving a moving truck and a passenger vehicle, according to the Press Enterprise.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
There was no information regarding the gender and age of the deceased victim, whose name will be withheld pending notification of family.
A transition road on the 215 was shut down and a SigAlert was issued at 7:31 a.m. by the CHP.