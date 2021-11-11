At Least One Killed, Six Injured, Including Child, in Crash on 215 Freeway in Canyon Springs

At least one person died and six others were hurt, including a child, in a multi-vehicle crash on the 215 Freeway in Canyon Springs.

The crash on the 215 southbound at Box Springs Road happened just after 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Five people were trapped in their vehicles. A child with a head injury was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Six others were critically injured in the crash involving a moving truck and a passenger vehicle, according to the Press Enterprise.

There was no information regarding the gender and age of the deceased victim, whose name will be withheld pending notification of family.

A transition road on the 215 was shut down and a SigAlert was issued at 7:31 a.m. by the CHP.