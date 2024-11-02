At least one officer shot in South LA: LAPD

An officer was shot and injured in South Los Angeles Friday night, according to LAPD.

Officers were responding to a robbery call around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and 92nd Street.

A suspect opened fire on the officers, injuring at least one of them.

Two ambulances were requested for both officers. It's unclear if the second officer was injured by gunfire.

No arrests have been made and a description of the gunman wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.