Attack on 49ers Fan Makes Dodgers Fan Beaten At 2019 Game Relive Nightmare

The recent attack that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a coma brought back memories to a fan who was the victim of an assault during a Dodger’s game back in 2019.

Rafael Reyna was the victim of assault after a game at Dodger Stadium in March 2019 that left him in a coma for nearly two months.

"It gives me a lot of anxiety every day because I can't wake up like I used to, it's like I get up at 4:00 in the morning to work and I can't do that anymore," Reyna said.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium, Reyna was on the phone with his wife when another man confronted him and began beating him, leaving him lying on the floor.

Stadium medical personnel assisted Reyna and he was taken to a hospital where he was treated.

The memories from that day are still present in the whole family.

"It has been difficult to look at my husband who was the protector of the family, having to look at him and teach him to go to the bathroom, dress, eat, do simple things like these, one does not even think that life can change overnight," said Cristal Reyna, his wife.

The incident that happened recently at the SoFi stadium made Rafael remember what they suffered at the time when he was attacked.

"When I heard what happened to this man from the 49ers and how they attacked him, I was very anxious remembering what happened to me," Reyna said.

Reyna, who is still recovering, no longer attends Dodger games in person because of his physical condition, but he doesn't miss a single game on television.

“Watching the games on TV gives me a lot of pleasure because I love the Dodgers,” Reyna said.

Without a doubt, life changed in an instant for the Reyna family, and they mentioned that they only hope to never again prevent another act of violence in family events as happened in his case.

The Reyna family says that their greatest wish is to one day see a Dodgers game in person again.