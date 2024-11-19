LAPD

Attempted murder suspect arrested in downtown Los Angeles after pursuit

The pursuit temporarily blocked several downtown intersections.

By City News Service

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a man allegedly wanted for attempted murder in downtown Los Angeles at the end of an early morning pursuit.

The pursuit began in the Wilshire District at 4:34 a.m. and officers pursued the suspect into downtown Los Angeles before they detained him near Casey's Irish Pub at 613 Grand Ave., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

The pursuit temporarily blocked several downtown intersections, with many of them opening shortly after the arrest was made at 4:48 a.m.

